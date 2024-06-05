Bailey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Bailey will take a seat for the Wednesday afternoon game after he started behind the plate Monday and Tuesday. Curt Casali will spell Bailey at catcher in the series finale.
