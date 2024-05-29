Bailey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bailey will be getting some routine maintenance in the series finale after he had started at catcher or designated hitter in each of the Giants' last five games. Curt Casali will fill in for Bailey behind the plate.
