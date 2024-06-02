Bailey is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Bailey will get a breather for the series finale after he started at catcher Friday and Saturday while going 2-for-7 with a walk. Curt Casali will step in behind the dish Sunday.
