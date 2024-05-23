Bailey is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.

Though he returned from the 7-day injured list Tuesday after recovering from a concussion, Bailey didn't rejoin the lineup until the Giants' 9-5 win Wednesday, when he started behind the dish and went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Bailey should see the bulk of the starts behind the dish moving forward, but he'll cede catching duties to Curt Casali as the Giants and Pirates wrap up their series with a day game after a night game.