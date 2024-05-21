The Giants reinstated Bailey from the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday.

Bailey was cleared to return to the field Tuesday, so the Giants will waste no time bringing back their catcher who has slashed .280/.340/.451 through 95 plate appearances this season. Curt Casali will be the one starting behind the plate Tuesday against Martin Perez and the Pirates, but Bailey is sure to return to the lineup sooner rather than later. Blake Sabol was optioned to Double-A Richmond in a corresponding move.