Bailey (concussion) was evaluated by Dr. Mickey Collins, a concussion expert in Pittsburgh, and cleared for baseball activities this weekend, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bailey has been on the 7-day injured list due to the concussion twice in May. The catcher is expected to be evaluated by the Giants next week, so a return is not imminent. Blake Sabol and Curt Casali will continue to share the catching duties until Bailey is activated.