Bailey (concussion) was cleared to return to action after being examined by Dr. Mickey Collins on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Collins, who is a concussion expert, cleared Bailey for baseball activities this past Friday and has now given the go-ahead for the catcher to play in games. While the Giants have not yet made a roster move involving Bailey, it would appear imminent. The 24-year-old has played just one game since May 4 because of concussion issues.
More News
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Clear to resume baseball activities•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Back on concussion IL•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Visiting with team doctor•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Dealing with illness•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Scratched from lineup Sunday•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Batting third in return•