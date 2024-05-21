Bailey (concussion) was cleared to return to action after being examined by Dr. Mickey Collins on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Collins, who is a concussion expert, cleared Bailey for baseball activities this past Friday and has now given the go-ahead for the catcher to play in games. While the Giants have not yet made a roster move involving Bailey, it would appear imminent. The 24-year-old has played just one game since May 4 because of concussion issues.