Bailey was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Reds due to a viral illness, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bailey was a late removal from the team's lineup ahead of their series finale with Cincinnati, which is now understood to have been the result of an illness. If the catcher is forced to miss a couple days, Blake Sabol will likely operate as the team's exclusive catcher.
