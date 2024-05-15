The Giants placed Bailey on the 7-day concussion IL on Tuesday, retroactive to Sunday.

Bailey missed the Giants' last two games due to an illness, and he met with a team doctor Monday to determine whether or not his illness was related to the concussion he suffered earlier in May. He will now return to the concussion IL and will be eligible to return to action Sunday, though the Giants will likely be more cautious this time around before inserting him back into their lineup. Blake Sabol will take over as San Francisco's primary catcher while Bailey is out, and Marco Luciano will come up from Triple-A Sacramento to fill the open roster spot.