Giants' Patrick Bailey: Multi-hit effort in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bailey went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Guardians.
Bailey returned to action after being reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, following a six-game absence due to a neck strain. The 26-year-old singled in the third inning and added another one in the fifth before coming around to score on a two-run homer by Heliot Ramos. With that, Bailey delivered his sixth multi-hit performance of the season. He's now slashing .193/.251/.277 with 18 runs scored, 16 RBI, nine doubles, one home run and one triple across 184 plate appearances in 57 appearances this season.
