Bailey is being evaluated by the team doctor Monday to determine if his cold is related to a concussion he suffered earlier in the season, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants are operating with caution to ensure Bailey doesn't require an extended absence. He'll be considered day-to-day until the club has more information. Blake Sabol and Jakson Reetz will see time behind the dish until Bailey is cleared for game action.
