Bailey went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

It's the second time in Bailey's relatively brief big-league career that he's tallied three extra-base hits in one game, as he had two doubles and a triple in a contest last June in Colorado. The four hits also tied a career high, as he did it once before last May in Milwaukee. Bailey's home run Saturday was a 407-foot shot which found McCovey Cove beyond the right-field stands.