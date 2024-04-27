Bailey went 1-for-4 with a walk-off, three run home run in Friday's 3-0 win against the Pirates.

The Giants mustered just four singles through eight innings Friday, but Bailey broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the ninth with a 378-foot shot over the wall in right field. The 24-year-old backstop hit just seven homers in 97 games as a rookie last season, but he's well on his way to eclipsing that in 2024 with three long balls through 20 contests. Bailey has been a key offensive piece for San Francisco early in the season with a .297/.365/.516 slash line, five doubles and 10 RBI in addition to the homers.