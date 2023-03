Guzman (forearm) said Tuesday that he expects to miss 6-to-8 weeks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Guzman had been making a surprisingly-solid case for a spot in the Giants' bullpen before he suffered a pronator strain in his left forearm over the weekend. The former slugger will be in no-throw mode for the next four weeks and is probably going to have to prove his health -- and his stuff -- for a good while in the minors once he's deemed fit to return to the mound.