Guzman has yet to report to Orioles camp due to visa issues, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The first baseman-turned-pitcher joined Baltimore on a minor-league deal in January and is attending big-league camp as a non-roster invitee. Guzman, who missed most of the 2023 season while recovering from a forearm strain, appears to be fully healthy after he made two relief appearances in the Dominican Winter League.