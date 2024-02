Guzman (visa issues) reported to Orioles camp Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Guzman was absent for the start of camp due to visa issues but didn't end up missing significant time. The first baseman-turned-pitcher signed with the Orioles on a minor-league deal in January and is all but guaranteed to begin the season in the minors given his lack of pitching experience.