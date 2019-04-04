Duggar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Duggar mashed a no-doubter to right-center off of a Ross Stripling fastball in the third frame. The 25-year-old also struck out twice, bringing his season total up to 12 through 30 plate appearances. A 40 percent strikeout rate is not ideal for a leadoff hitter, but the Giants have made it clear that Duggar is their leadoff man. He currently leads the team in games played (seven) and plate appearances (30).

