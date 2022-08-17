Duggar will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Duggar will get his third straight start in left field while Jo Adell (thumb) remains day-to-day. In the first two contests of the series, Duggar went hitless with six strikeouts in eight at-bats. Since being claimed off waivers from the Rangers on Aug. 7, Duggar has begun his tenure with the Angels by going 1-for-16 with a 55.6 percent strikeout rate.