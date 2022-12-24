site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-steven-duggar-minors-deal-with-dodgers | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Steven Duggar: Minors deal with Dodgers
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Duggar signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers this month.
Per Duggar's official player page, he signed Dec. 17. The 29-year-old outfielder spent most of his pro career to date with the Giants. He has a .236/.293/.367 career slash line in 271 MLB games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 38 min read
Scott White
• 15 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read
Scott White
• 12 min read