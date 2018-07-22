Duggar is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Duggar had started each of the Giants' last six games dating back to before the All-Star break, going 6-for-26 with four doubles in those contests. The 24-year-old appears to have secured primary center-field duties for the Giants, though he'll occasionally sit out against left-handed pitching. With southpaw Sean Manaea on the bump for Oakland, Gorkys Hernandez will man center field in Duggar's stead.