Manager Bruce Bochy said Watson will see some save chances with Hunter Strickland (hand) on the disabled list, though Sam Dyson is expected to see the lion's share of opportunities, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bochy identified Watson and Dyson as options to fill in as the team's closer before Tuesday's game, and the manager confirmed after the contest that Dyson -- who recorded the save Tuesday -- would serve as the primary ninth-inning man while Watson offers a left-handed option that could also see some occasional save chances. The 33-year-old Watson, who has recorded at least one save in each of the past five seasons, owns a pristine 1.87 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 40:6 K:BB across 33.2 innings this season and will be the next man up if Dyson struggles in his new role.