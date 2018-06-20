Giants' Tony Watson: Set to see occasional save chances
Manager Bruce Bochy said Watson will see some save chances with Hunter Strickland (hand) on the disabled list, though Sam Dyson is expected to see the lion's share of opportunities, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bochy identified Watson and Dyson as options to fill in as the team's closer before Tuesday's game, and the manager confirmed after the contest that Dyson -- who recorded the save Tuesday -- would serve as the primary ninth-inning man while Watson offers a left-handed option that could also see some occasional save chances. The 33-year-old Watson, who has recorded at least one save in each of the past five seasons, owns a pristine 1.87 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 40:6 K:BB across 33.2 innings this season and will be the next man up if Dyson struggles in his new role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...