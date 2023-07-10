The Guardians have selected Clemmey with the 58th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A hard-throwing prep lefty who turns 18 a week after the draft, Clemmey's fastball has monster upside, already touching 99 mph before he has started filling out his lanky 6-foot-6, 205-pound frame. The injury risk for pitchers this young who throw this hard is extreme, but all prep pitchers are risky and most don't have his arm speed. In addition to his 70-grade fastball, Clemmey has a potentially plus upper-70s curveball and a changeup that is in the nascent stages. Celmmey's long levers and high-effort delivery have led to inconsistent mechanics and command, which adds further volatility to his profile.