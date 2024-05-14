Rocchio went 2-for-4 with one RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the Rangers.

Rocchio looked decent at the plate in early May, but he went 0-for-11 across three games versus the White Sox over the weekend. The shortstop has at least shown good speed with seven steals on nine attempts this season. He's added a middling .212/.296/.280 slash line with seven RBI, 18 runs scored and eight doubles through 136 plate appearances. Rocchio continues to hold down a starting role and even got a look at leadoff versus a lefty (Garrett Crochet) Friday as the Guardians look for a solution at the top of the order with Steven Kwan (hamstring) sidelined.