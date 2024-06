Rocchio went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Marlins.

Rocchio's first career homer came in the third inning of his 77th game. That blast was all the offense the Guardians could put on the board in Friday's loss. The shortstop has held down a starting role this year, but he's posted a mediocre .213/.314/.287 slash line with 11 RBI, 27 runs scored, seven stolen bases and nine doubles over 192 plate appearances.