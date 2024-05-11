Rocchio is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Rocchio has gone 0-for-8 with two strikeouts over the first two games of the series, and the 23-year-old rookie will begin Saturday's game in the dugout. Gabriel Arias will start at shortstop and bat ninth against White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger.
