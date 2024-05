Rocchio is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Rocchio went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Saturday's 7-1 win, but he had been turning a corner of late offensively, going 5-for-14 with five walks against three strikeouts while stealing three bases in four attempts over Cleveland's preceding five contests. Gabriel Arias will get the starting nod at shortstop Sunday, but the Guardians are still seemingly viewing Rocchio as their preferred option at the position.