Rocchio went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and one run scored in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Astros.

Rocchio is up to five steals on the year, four of which have come over his last six games. In that span, he's hitting .294 (5-for-17) with a 5:6 BB:K and four runs scored. Rocchio is up to a .218/.317/.310 slash line with no home runs, four RBI, 14 runs scored and seven doubles through 102 plate appearances. He continues to hold down the starting job at shortstop while hitting at the bottom of the order.