Rocchio will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Thursday's game versus the White Sox.

Rocchio hit second for the Guardians in a game a week ago, but this is just the second time all season that hasn't been in the No. 9 spot for the Guardians in a game he started. The rookie shortstop had a walk-off RBI single in Wednesday's win over the Tigers, which was his first RBI since April 23 and just his fifth of the season.