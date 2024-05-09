Rocchio went 2-for-4 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

Rocchio's first RBI since April 23 came on a walk-off hit. The Tigers brought an outfielder in to crowd the infield, but Rocchio found a gap to center field to complete the Guardians' comeback. The shortstop is batting .286 (6-for-21) in May, and he's up to a .223/.319/.301 slash line on the year. He's added six stolen bases, five RBI, 16 runs scored and eight doubles through 33 contests, but he's still looking for his first big-league home run.