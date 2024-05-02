Smith (1-0) retired both batters he faced to earn the extra-inning win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Smith got the last two outs of the ninth inning, and Emmanuel Clase closed out the game in the 10th after the Guardians grabbed the lead. Aside from giving up two runs in back-to-back outings in mid-April, Smith has been one of the Guardians' many successful relievers early in the year after winning a job in the bullpen out of spring training. He's pitched to a 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB over his first 14.2 major-league innings, and he's added two holds.