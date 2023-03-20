Romero signed a minor-league contract with the Guardians on Monday.
Before electing free agency last November, Romero most recently pitched in the Twins organization, though he was limited to just four appearances at the big-league level in 2022 before missing the majority of the season with a biceps injury. Romero has since overcome the injury, as he recently made three appearances for Team Colombia during the World Baseball Classic and is now scheduled to pitch in a minor-league game for the Guardians on Monday. Romero, who has pitched nine total innings in the big leagues between the Nationals and Twins, is expected to open the 2023 season at Triple-A Columbus.