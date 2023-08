Romero was placed on the 7-day injured list for Triple-A Columbus with right elbow soreness.

Romero, a 28-year-old reliever, has a 4.28 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 48.1 innings at Triple-A. He reached the majors in 2021 and 2022 but has not made it up in 2023.