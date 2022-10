Romero (biceps) was placed on outright waivers on Tuesday by the Twins, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Romero began the 2022 season pitching out of the Twins' bullpen, but he did not pitch after April 23 due to biceps tendinitis. It's unclear how he's progressing in his recovery, but he could eventually serve as a solid bullpen arm for the Twins or another organization if he can return to health.