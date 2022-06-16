Wolf (undisclosed) has given up two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out six over seven innings in his two starts for Single-A Lynchburg since being activated from the 7-day injured list June 7.

Wolf was sidelined for the first two months of the season while recovering from an unspecified injury. The 21-year-old right-hander was part of the prospect haul that Cleveland received from the Mets in the January 2021 deal that sent Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco to Queens.