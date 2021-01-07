Wolf was traded from the Mets to the Indians along with Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez and Isaiah Greene in exchange for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Wolf is a prospect, but not a particularly elite one. The 2019 second-round pick combines mid-90s heat with a promising curveball, but he's nowhere close to the majors at this point. He threw just eight professional innings at the rookie-ball level in his debut season and was unable to pitch last year due to the cancellation of the minor leagues.