Brito is slashing .280/.369/.450 with nine home runs, three steals and a 17.8 percent strikeout rate in 78 games with Double-A Akron.

Brito, who turns 22 later this month, has made 44 starts at second base, 24 starts at third base and eight starts at shortstop with the RubberDucks. Unlike many other recent Guardians middle infielders, Brito projects to bring more value with his bat than his glove. He is already on the 40-man roster and should make his big-league debut next season.