Hunter Pence: Intends to keep playing
Pence (back) intends to play this season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
After two straight seasons with below-average batting lines, Pence revamped his swing and hit .297/.358/.552 for the Rangers last season. Injuries limited him to just 83 games, but he certainly still seems to have the talent to help a team in his age-37 season as long as he remains healthy. He's reportedly been talking to several teams, but a return to the Rangers has not been discussed.
