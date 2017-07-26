Almonte was sent down to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Almonte came off the DL (biceps) in early July, and went 11-for-37 with two home runs and four RBI during 11 games on the Indians since returning to the fold. He had been getting a decent amount of starts in the outfield recently, due to Lonnis Chisenhall's (calf) injury, but will head down to Columbus while reliever Shawn Armstrong rejoins the big-league club. Almonte figures to get reps with Columbus for the time being, and will likely rejoin the Indians in the near future.