Almonte was sent down to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Almonte came off the DL (biceps) in early July, and went 11-for-37 with two home runs and four RBI during 11 games on the Indians since returning to the fold. He had been getting a decent amount of starts in the outfield recently, due to Lonnis Chisenhall's (calf) injury, but will head down to Columbus while reliever Shawn Armstrong rejoins the big-league club. Almonte figures to get reps with Columbus for the time being, and will likely rejoin the Indians in the near future.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast