Indians' Andrew Miller: To start throwing program
After being examined by Dr. David Altcheck on Wednesday, the diagnosis of right knee inflammation has been confirmed, and Miller has been given the green light to begin a throwing program, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Miller will begin a throwing program in the next few days, which aims to slowly get him back to throwing off a mound. The timetable for his return remains unclear, but the fact that there wasn't any structural damage to Miller's knee is positive news.
More News
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Hits DL with knee inflammation•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Shakes off back injury for fifth hold•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Takes loss in return•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Trending toward activation Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart