After being examined by Dr. David Altcheck on Wednesday, the diagnosis of right knee inflammation has been confirmed, and Miller has been given the green light to begin a throwing program, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Miller will begin a throwing program in the next few days, which aims to slowly get him back to throwing off a mound. The timetable for his return remains unclear, but the fact that there wasn't any structural damage to Miller's knee is positive news.