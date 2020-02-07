Indians' Cameron Rupp: Signs minors deal with Cleveland
Rupp joined Cleveland as a non-roster invitee Friday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Rupp's career .243/.298/.407 slash line in 296 big-league games looks good enough for him to at least contend for a backup catcher spot, but he's spent time with five different organizations over the last two seasons and failed to return to the majors with any of them. He looks to be minor-league depth behind Roberto Perez and Sandy Leon this season but could potentially make the major-league roster if one of that pair gets injured.
