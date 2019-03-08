Rupp was traded from the Giants to the Tigers for an undisclosed return Friday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Rupp was in Giants' camp as a non-roster invitee but didn't have a clear path to a roster spot. He'd have to beat out John Hicks for a job in Detroit, though the Tigers could carry three catchers if Hicks is expected to spend time at first base. Rupp was stuck in the minors last season but owns a respectable (for a catcher) .234/.298/.407 line over parts of five seasons in the big leagues.