Rupp will not be on the Tigers' Opening Day roster, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers evidently saw no reason to carry a third catcher behind Grayson Greiner and John Hicks. The team will attempt to send Rupp to Triple-A Toledo, though he has the right to refuse an assignment and become a free agent.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • touki-toussaint-1400.jpg

    A deep sleeper from every team

    Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...