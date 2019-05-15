Rupp was released by the Tigers on Monday.

Rupp is still just 30 years old, and there are many catchers with career slash lines worse than his .234/.298/.407 who have major-league jobs, but he hasn't been able to get into a big-league game since 2017. He hasn't had the best auditions at the Triple-A level, where he's hit a modest .229/.322/.413 in 107 games with four different organizations since the start of 2018. He'll hope to impress a fifth organization somewhere soon.

