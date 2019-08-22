Indians' Carlos Santana: Two extra-base knocks in loss
Santana went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and an additional run Wednesday in the Indians' 4-3 loss to the Mets in 10 innings.
Santana's 30th home run of the season came in the top of the 10th and broke a 3-2 tie, but his heroic effort went for naught when closer Brad Hand melted down in the bottom of the inning. The 33-year-old's career-best campaign had already been flying somewhat under the radar, but he may begin garnering some more attention in light of his recent form at the dish. Over his last 10 games, Santana is slashing .421/.532/.947 with six home runs, 14 RBI, 13 runs and a 9:7 BB:K.
