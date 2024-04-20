Santana isn't in the Twins' lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Santana has now sat out three of Minnesota's last four games after slashing .125/.210/.143 across his first 15 games. His absence Saturday will move Alex Kirilloff to first base while Austin Martin, Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach start across the outfield.
