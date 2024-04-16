Santana is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game in Baltimore.
Alex Kirilloff will get the nod at first base while Santana takes a seat. It's the second day off of the season for Santana, who is slashing an ugly .135/.224/.154 over his first 14 contests.
