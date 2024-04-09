Santana is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest versus the Dodgers.
It's the first day off this season for Santana, who had been in the lineup for each of the first eight games. Alex Kirilloff will occupy first base, while Jose Miranda will get a start at designated hitter.
