Diamondbacks' Carlos Santana: Activated, loses roster spot

The Diamondbacks reinstated Santana (adductor) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and designated him for assignment.

Santana began the season in an everyday role at first base, but he produced a dreadful .083/.154/.125 slash line and struck out in eight of his 26 plate appearances over eight games before hitting the shelf April 7 due to a right adductor strain. After suffering a setback in May while out on a rehab assignment, Santana returned to action in the minors earlier this month but continued to struggle over eight games, batting .130 with a 3:7 BB:K. With Pavin Smith, LuJames Groover and Ildemaro Vargas all available on the big-league roster as options at first base, the Diamondbacks no longer had room for Santana. Assuming that the 40-year-old isn't claimed off waivers by another team, the Diamondbacks are likely to grant him his release.