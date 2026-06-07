Diamondbacks' Carlos Santana: Begins rehab assignment

Santana (thigh) began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Friday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Santana started at first base, played five innings and went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for the ACL D-backs. He was back at Chase Field to take batting practice with the Diamondbacks on Saturday. It's unclear what role Santana will have once he's ready, as both first base and DH are crowded with Pavin Smith, Ildemaro Vargas and LuJames Groover currently rostered. That doesn't include the pending returns Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) and Jordan Lawlar (wrist), both of whom may need at-bats at DH.