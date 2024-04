Santana went 1-for-4 with a home run, one RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 6-3 victory over the White Sox. It was his first home runs of the season.

After a dreadful start to the season (.347 OPS and one extra base hit in his first 16 games), Santana is finally showing some signs of life at the plate. He's 4-for-21 with a double and home run in his last five games.